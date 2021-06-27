Dolly delight as family chat inspires new Blackpool business

Desiree Khan has opened her USA-inspired business – K Dolls Boutique – an idea inspired by family chats during lockdown.

The new business in Clifton Street is aimed at children, young people and their families and is open from Thursday to Mondays.

It offers time to have some fun finding a new favourite doll in its shop, being pampered in its salon, as well afternoon tea in the K Dolls Café.

Desiree Khan with husband Shabas and children Riley and Keira at the new family business K Dolls Boutique in Blackpool

The idea came when Desiree and her family were talking about Blackpool during lockdown and were thinking about what type of business they would like to see start up in the town.

Desiree said: “There is so much to do in Blackpool and were chatting about all our great memories spending precious time as a family together.

“As a bit of fun we bounced around ideas about what type of business we could start that would be a bit different and would be popular. This idea popped to the front.

“I knew that there was something in the suggestion of this type of boutique for children and young people so I did some research.

“There are similar businesses in the USA but I struggled to find anything in the UK and certainly nothing of its kind locally. That got me thinking if it already worked elsewhere it could definitely work in Blackpool.”

Having worked in the childcare industry over 15 years running a childminding business in Blackpool Desiree is now looking forward to running her own business in the town.

She added: “It’s brilliant, that from a bit of family chit- chat that the K Dolls Café concept has turned into a real business and we are all so excited.”

Desiree was supported in her business journey by Blackpool Council’s Get Started team at the Enterprise Centre, Lytham Road.

The Get Started team helped Desiree with advice about taking on premises, lease terms and business location, along with general tips about starting a business.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation, said: “The team were delighted to support Desiree and wish her well.

“Our Get Started team are at hand for anyone else who might have a seed of an idea for a business and new venture that they need help to develop.”