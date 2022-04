The Fylde coast has got a huge variety of independent dog grooming businesses where you can take your pooch for a wash, trim and even a doggie facial.

We asked Gazette readers to nominate their favourite dog groomers in the area – and more than 400 people got in touch.

So here are some of the most popular dog groomers as recommended by fellow pet owners.

1. Hollyacres Dog Grooming and Daycare 277 Midgeland Road, Blackpool

2. The Grooming Suite 7 Station Terrace, Blackpool

3. The Barker Shop 114 Normoss Rd, Blackpool

4. The Dog Groomer 7 Marton Drive, Blackpool