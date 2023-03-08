What is the discount?

The Blackpool Tower Circus is back for 2023 and for the remainder of this month.

To celebrate, Merlin Entertainments is offering local residents who live in an FY postcode tickets for just £10 per person.

What does the attraction offer?

It promises to include masses of high flying, death-defying acts combined with the side-splitting slapstick humour of beloved resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo.

New for this year, visitors will also be able to watch from the edge of their seats as professional stunt riders defy physics in the Globe of Speed feat.

Blackpool Tower Circus promises to include masses of high flying, death-defying acts and more

How can I get discounted tickets?

To take advantage of this limited time offer, book your tickets HERE.

Alternatively, apply promotional code LOCAL23 at the checkout when booking on the Blackpool Tower website.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or discounts and is valid for online bookings only.

Blackpool Tower Circus is offering residents living in an FY postcode discounted tickets this March (Credit: Neil Cross)

Visitors will need to show a valid photo ID and proof of address upon entry.

The discount is available until March 31.

What else do I need to know?

- The stated £10 price is applicable for any adult or child over the age of 3 years old.

- Toddlers aged 1-2 years will be charged at the usual standard price.

- Under 1s are permitted free of charge with a full paying adult and must sit on the adult’s lap.

- Carer tickets must be purchased with a full paying adult ticket.

- Offer is strictly only available to customers who live in an FY postcode area.

