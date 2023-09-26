A new discount department store is set to open its doors in Thornton.

Discount retail chain Boyes is just weeks away from opening a brand new store next to the Co-op off Lawson Road in Thornton village.

Founded in 1881 in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, the chain has been run by generations of the Boyes family ever since and now has 72 stores across the UK, mainly in Yorkshire and the North East.

In December 2021, Boyes formed a partnership with Co-op which led to the discount chain opening concessions inside a number of its supermarkets.

A new Boyes store is set to open next to the Co-op off Lawson Road in Thornton village. (Picture by Boyes)

When does it open? And are they hiring?

In recent years, the company has expanded its store numbers by moving into units vacated by other retailers. This led to speculation that Boyes might consider moving into the now closed Wilko store in Cleveleys, but this is not to be the case.

Instead, Boyes will open next to the Co-op off Victoria Road East in Thornton later this autumn. An opening day has not been confirmed, but Boyes said the store will be ‘opening soon'.

The store is currently recruiting part-time sales assistants (16 hours per week). To apply, you can email your CV to [email protected]

What does Boyes sell?

Boyes stores are organised in different departments and have a large range of discount products for sale, including toys, stationery, toiletries, housewares, electrical appliances, DIY items, fishing tackle, model making, soft furnishings, confectionery and pet products.

