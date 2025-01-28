Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big changes to benefit payments are coming in April 📅

The government has announced increases to social security benefits for 2025

Rates are rising in line with inflation, following September's 1.7% figure from the Consumer Price Index

New benefit payment rates will take effect from April 2025, helping claimants manage rising living costs

Find out how these changes could affect your payments and what they mean for households across the UK

Millions of people receiving Personal Independence Payments and other disability benefits in the UK will soon see an increase in their payments.

The annual adjustment coming in April 2025 coincides with the start of the new financial year, a time when many government policies and budget measures take effect.

Most social security benefits - which encompass a range of payments provided by the Government to support individuals and families in financial need - will increase by 1.7% from the previous year’s rates.

That’s because each year, benefits are adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in the previous September.

While this year’s increases will provide some much-needed financial relief to households across the country as they navigate rising costs, September 2024's inflation rate of 1.7% was the lowest seen in three and a half years.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Some experts have argued that the increase may fall short of addressing the challenges faced by low-income households.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, an organisation dedicated to tackling poverty, criticised the 1.7% rise last year, saying "April’s uprating will be worth just a few pounds to most people.”

But what does the rate rise mean if you are receiving Personal Independence Payments or other disability benefits, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April? Here is everything you need to know.

How much will Disability Living Allowance go up by?

The Disability Living Allowance (DSA) was phased out for most claimants between 2013 and 2015, and was replaced by the Personal Independence Payment.

But people born on or before April 8, 1948, continue to receive DLA as long as they’re eligible for it. Here’s how much it is rising by this year:

Care component Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Highest £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) Middle £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) Lowest £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50)

Mobility component Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Higher £75.75 £77.05 (+£1.30) Lower £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50)

How much will Employment and Support Allowance go up by?

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) is a benefit that provides money and support to people who have a disability or health condition that limits their ability to work.

It's available to people who are employed, self-employed, or unemployed. Here’s how much it’s going up by:

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Personal Allowances Single under 25 £71.70 £72.90 (+£1.20) Single 25 or over £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Lone parent under 18 £71.70 £72.90 (+£1.20) Lone parent 18 or over £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Couple Both under 18 £71.70 £72.90 (+£1.20) Both under 18 with child £108.30 £110.15 (+£1.85) Both under 18 (main phase) £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Both under 18 with child (main phase) £142.25 £144.65 (+£2.40) One 18 or over, one under 18 (certain conditions apply) £142.25 £144.65 (+£2.40) Both over 18 £142.25 £144.65 (+£2.40) Claimant under 25, partner under 18 £71.70 £72.90 (+£1.20) Claimant 25 or over, partner under 18 £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Claimant (main phase), partner under 18 £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Premiums Enhanced disability – single £20.85 £21.20 (+£0.35) Enhance disability – couple £29.75 £30.25 (+£0.50) Severe disability Single £81.50 £82.90 (+£1.40) Couple (lower rate) £81.50 £82.90 (+£1.40) Couple (higher rate) £163.00 £165.80 (+£2.80) Carer £45.60 £46.40 (+£0.80) Pensioner Single with work-related activity component £91.70 £98.50 (+£6.80) Single with support component £79.95 £86.55 (+£6.60) Single with no component £127.65 £135.05 (+£7.40) Couple with work-related activity component £154.75 £165.40 (+£10.65) Couple with support component £143.00 £153.45 (+£10.45) Couple with no component £190.70 £201.95 (+£11.25) Components Work-related activity £35.95 £36.55 (+£0.60) Support £47.70 £48.50 (+£0.80)

How much will Incapacity Benefit go up by?

Incapacity Benefit (IB) was replaced by Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) in 2008. If you were already receiving IB before 2008, you will continue to receive it. Otherwise, you will need to apply for ESA.

For those already receiving it, here’s how much it will increase by this April:

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Long-term Incapacity Benefit £138.90 £141.25 (+£2.35) Short-term Incapacity Benefit (under State Pension age) Lower rate £104.85 £106.65 (+£1.80) Higher rate £124.00 £126.10 (+£2.10) Short-term Incapacity Benefit (over State Pension age) Lower rate £135.25 £135.50 (+£0.25) Higher rate £138.90 £141.25 (+£2.35) Increase of Long-term Incapacity Benefit for age Higher rate £14.70 £14.95 (+£0.25) Lower rate £8.15 £8.30 (+£0.15) Invalidity Allowance (Transitional) Higher rate £14.70 £14.95 (+£0.25) Middle rate £8.15 £8.30 (+£0.15) Lower rate £8.15 £8.30 (+£0.15)

How much will Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit go up by?

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit is a weekly benefit paid to people who become disabled because of an accident at work or due to certain prescribed diseases caused by their job, or whilst working on an approved employment training scheme or course.

Here’s how much it’s increasing by in April:

Standard rate Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 1.0 £221.50 £225.30 (+£3.80) 0.9 £199.35 £202.77 (+£3.42) 0.8 £177.20 £180.24 (+£3.04) 0.7 £155.05 £157.71 (+£2.63) 0.6 £132.90 £135.18 (+£2.28) 0.5 £110.75 £112.65 (+£1.90) 0.4 £88.60 £90.12 (+£1.52) 0.3 £66.45 £67.59 (+£1.14) 0.2 £44.30 £45.06 (+£0.76) Maximum life gratuity (lump sum) £14,700.00 £14,950.00 (+£250.00) Unemployability Supplement £137.00 £139.35 (+£2.35) Increase for early incapacity Higher rate £28.40 £28.90 (+£0.50) Middle rate £18.20 £18.50 (+£0.30) Lower rate £9.10 £9.25 (+£0.15) Maximum reduced earnings allowance £88.60 £90.12 (+£1.52) Maximum retirement allowance £22.15 £22.53 (+£0.38) Constant attendance allowance Exceptional rate £177.40 £180.40 (+£3.00) Intermediate rate £133.05 £135.30 (+£2.25) Normal maximum rate £88.70 £90.20 (+£1.50) Part-time rate £44.35 £45.10 (+£0.75) Exceptionally severe disablement allowance £88.70 £90.20 (+£1.50)

How much will Personal Independence Payment go up by?

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a benefit that helps people with long-term disabilities or illnesses pay for extra living costs. It's a non-means-tested benefit, so it doesn't matter how much you earn or have in savings. Here’s how much it’s going up by:

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Daily living component Enhanced £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) Standard £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) Mobility component Enhanced £75.75 £77.05 (+£1.30) Standard £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50)

How much will Severe Disablement Allowance go up by?

Severe Disablement Allowance (SDA) was a benefit paid to people who were unable to work due to illness or disability. It was replaced by Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) in 2001.

If you’ve reached State Pension age, you’ll continue to get Severe Disablement Allowance unless your circumstances change. Here’s how much it’s going up by:

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Basic rate £98.40 £100.05 (+£1.65) Age-related addition (from Dec 90) Higher rate £14.70 £14.95 (+£0.25) Middle rate £8.15 £8.30 (+£0.15) Lower rate £8.15 £8.30 (+£0.15

We'd love to hear your thoughts on these upcoming changes! Are the increases in benefits enough to make a difference in your daily life, or do you think more needs to be done? Share your experiences, insights, or concerns in the comments.