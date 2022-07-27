Delight for owners of shop in Blackpool’s South Shore after winning MP’s award

Ktech Mobiles on Highfield Road has been awarded the Best Shop In Blackpool South title from MP Scott Benton.

Mr Benton launched a competition to find the best retailer in his constituency in March, asking residents to nominate their favourite business in the patch either by post or online.

Mr Benton said: “Small shops provide an essential public service, especially for older customers who may not be able to travel easily to larger shops.”

“Older constituents in particular tell me that they appreciate the friendly faces of local shopkeepers, who remember their names and go out of their way to help them.

"I think it's high time that we recognised the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit of local shopkeepers."

The top three were then put to the public vote with KTech Mobile coming out on top beating Hellons Health Store and Heritage Coffee Shop.

He said they had more than 70 different suggestions with 1,379 people voting in the final round.

He added: “Congratulations to Ktech Mobiles for winning Blackpool's best shop, they can be found on Highfield Road and are very helpful and friendly. A huge well done to Hellons Health Store (Highfield Road) and Heritage Coffee Shop (Lytham Road) who were runners up.”