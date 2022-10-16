Create Homes has announced the first release of a selection of luxury designer homes at its new Chapel Mill development at Mill Lane, Elswick, Lancashire, with prices ranging from £260,000 to £560,000. Each new home will offer buyers luxury Stuart Frazer kitchens with Neff appliances, as well as bags of style and space. Buyers can save thousands on the recent stamp changes, as well as enjoying the benefits of an energy efficient home.

Houses for sale in Elswick

The new plots just released are some of Create Homes’ most popular house designs, plus some new house types added to the portfolio, including:

The Barton, one of the homes released for sale

The Ribbleton - A five bedroom detached luxury family home with double integral garage The Newsham - A four bedroom detached family home with integral garage The Whittingham - A four bedroom detached luxury family home with detached garage The Sherwood - A four bedroom detached family home with integral garage The Grimsargh (new) - A three bedroom detached family home with integral garage The Barton (new) - A three bedroom semi-detached family home with private driveway

What can prospective buyers expect?

Create Homes offers a range of personalisation options for their luxury kitchens, with a fantastic range of colours, textures and upgrades to choose from. Buyers will be offered a free consultation with our expert kitchen designer James Ashton at Stuart Frazer, who will go through all the options with customers to help them create their very own unique kitchen, which will functional perfectly and last for decades. Buyers can also explore many of the colour options available on the Kitchen Colour App on the Create Homes website.

How to book an appointment at Chapel Mill, Elswick

The Newsham, one of the homes released for sale

Before the new show home opens at ‘Chapel Mill’ early 2023, appointments will be held at ‘The Sandpipers’ development in Longridge, where customers can take a tour of The Whittingham show home. Customers can make an enquiry or appointment online at createhomes.com/chapelmill.

Georgia Bridge, Area Sales Manager for Create Homes, said: “Buyers are advised to move quickly if they are interested in any of the newly released plots on this development to secure their dream home.”