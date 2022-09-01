Counselling charity founder from Blackpool makes The Independent's 'happy list' of inspirational people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Hutton-Brown, who set up Counselling In The Community in 2017, was recognised for “making talking therapy more accessible to adults, children and young people [in Blackpool].

The list highlights “remarkable people whose kindness, courage and selflessness make them some of the country’s most outstanding individuals”.

The winners were chosen by a panel from scores of nominations received from the readers of The Independent.

Stuart Hutton-Brown, founder of Counselling In The Community

Stuart, who helps over 130 adults and children through hubs on Derby Road and Waterloo Road, said he had ‘no idea’ that he had been nominated.