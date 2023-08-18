Costco has set its sights on Preston after revealing a shortlist of cities where it wants to open new stores.

The wholesale supermarket is planning to open 14 new sites across the UK in the next two years and has named Preston among the potential locations.

The retailer said it is looking for six to 12 acre sites in the Preston area with enough space for a 150,000 square foot building with 650 parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costco is also looking for a site which would allow them to develop a petrol filling and electric vehicle station.

Wholesale supermarket Costco is looking to open 14 more sites across the UK - including one in Preston

The new Preston store would be the first Costco in Lancashire – the nearest branches are currently 20 to 30 miles away in Haydock, Manchester, Liverpool and Oldham.

A Costco source said the chain was hoping to open the new sites "as soon as possible", but some openings could be delayed if the acquisitions take longer than planned.

The warehouse chain has partnered with property development company Chase Commercial to find and convert the new sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Parker, director at Chase Commercial, said: "We are really pleased to be partnered with Costco Wholesale UK to deliver further warehouse clubs for them throughout the UK."

How does Costco work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costco is a chain retail store that sells items in bulk. It also sells its own brand items under the name Kirkland, but differs from other stores as you need to be a member to be able to shop there.

Annual fees range from £15 for an ‘online shopping only’ subscription to £33.60 for an individual membership or £74.40 for an executive membership.

Do you qualify for membership?

It’s important to note that not everyone actually qualifies for a Costco warehouse membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to shop in its stores you’ll need to be a current or retired employee of a specific job role which includes banking, finance, medical, civil service or education. You can find the full list of jobs which qualify you on its website here.

Locations where Costco wants to open new stores

Below is a list of areas where Costco are looking to open new sites, though nothing is confirmed yet.

- Preston

- Chelmsford

- Colchester

- Exeter

- Oxford

- Cambridge

- Maidstone

- Brighton

- Portsmouth

- Bournemouth / Poole

- South Glasgow

- South East London

- Wolverhampton / North West Birmingham