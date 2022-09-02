Watch as Lancashire dinner lady breaks down after having to deny school lunches to up to 15 children a day
Heart-breaking footage has emerged of a Lancashire dinner lady who was asked about her personal experiences of the cost of living crisis.
By Iain Lynn
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:10 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:35 am
The unnamed woman from Lancashire said she has gone from turning away one child a month from school lunches, to up to 15 every day as the cost of living crisis bites.
You can watch the full video in our player above.
Read More
Read MoreFive hacks for Lancashire shoppers to make food last longer as grocery costs con...
Most Popular
-
1
Tesco plan revealed for site in Blackpool town centre
-
2
Merlin unveiled as new operator of Blackpool's Sandcastle Waterpark
-
3
Cost of Living: Average Blackpool household could spend more than £3,500 per year on energy bills from October
-
4
Blackpool nurse manager’s delight at award nomination
-
5
Supermarket is making a £13.8m investment in Lancashire
In just a few days Britain will find out who has been picked to steer the country through an increasingly dire cost-of-living crisis.