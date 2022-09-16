As the cost of living continues to rise at record rates, this recent dip in fuel prices will be welcome news for many.

Data from the ONS show that the price of fuel has dropped by 6.8% in recent months.

These are the cheapest stations to buy petrol in the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde according to petrolprices.com, as of Friday, September 16, 2022.

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool Petrol 161.7p (Prices updated 15/09/22), diesel 175.7p (Prices updated 15/09/22)

2. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool Petrol: 161.9p, diesel 175.9p (Prices updated 16/09/22)

3. Blackpool North Service Station, Talbot Road Petrol 161.9p (Prices updated: 15/09/22), diesel 177.9p (Prices updated: 14/09/22)

4. Shell, Preston New Road, Blackpool Petrol 161.9p , diesel 181.9p (Prices updated 15/09/22)