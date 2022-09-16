Petrol and diesel prices near me: The cheapest filling stations for fuel in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde
Petrol prices in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde have been steadily dropping in recent months, following prices reaching almost £2 a litre in June.
By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:27 am
As the cost of living continues to rise at record rates, this recent dip in fuel prices will be welcome news for many.
These are the cheapest stations to buy petrol in the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde according to petrolprices.com, as of Friday, September 16, 2022.
Page 1 of 5