News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Petrol prices have fallen in recent months

Petrol and diesel prices near me: The cheapest filling stations for fuel in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde

Petrol prices in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde have been steadily dropping in recent months, following prices reaching almost £2 a litre in June.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:27 am

As the cost of living continues to rise at record rates, this recent dip in fuel prices will be welcome news for many.

Data from the ONS show that the price of fuel has dropped by 6.8% in recent months.

These are the cheapest stations to buy petrol in the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde according to petrolprices.com, as of Friday, September 16, 2022.

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool

Petrol 161.7p (Prices updated 15/09/22), diesel 175.7p (Prices updated 15/09/22)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool

Petrol: 161.9p, diesel 175.9p (Prices updated 16/09/22)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool North Service Station, Talbot Road

Petrol 161.9p (Prices updated: 15/09/22), diesel 177.9p (Prices updated: 14/09/22)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Shell, Preston New Road, Blackpool

Petrol 161.9p , diesel 181.9p (Prices updated 15/09/22)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
BlackpoolFyldeDataONS
Next Page
Page 1 of 5