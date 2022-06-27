Around 45% of Britons said they have cut back on car journeys over the past fortnight after seeing a surge in fuel prices, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported an increase in the number of households highlighting a rise in their cost of living in its fortnightly survey of households.

It said 91% of Britons saw a rise in the overall cost of living over the period to June 19 as food, energy and fuel all weighed on shoppers.

On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in Blackpool stood at £1.91.2 as of June 27, according to figures from petrolprices.com.

Looking for other ways to save money? Here is our ultimate guide to the latest money off deals in Blackpool.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in the Fylde coast according to petrolprices.com, as of Monday, June 27, 2022.

1. Morrisons, Squires Gate, South Shore Petrol 187.7, diesel 197.7 (Prices updated 27/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool Petrol 189.7p (Prices updated 26/06/22), diesel 195.7p (Prices updated 26/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Applegreen Skippool, Mains Lane, Poulton Petrol 189.8p , diesel 198.8p (Prices updated 26/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool Petrol: 189.9p (Prices updated 23/06/22), diesel 195.9p (Prices updated 25/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales