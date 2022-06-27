Petrol prices have reached an all time high

As petrol prices continue to rise across the region, here we take a look at the current prices across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:16 pm

Around 45% of Britons said they have cut back on car journeys over the past fortnight after seeing a surge in fuel prices, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported an increase in the number of households highlighting a rise in their cost of living in its fortnightly survey of households.

It said 91% of Britons saw a rise in the overall cost of living over the period to June 19 as food, energy and fuel all weighed on shoppers.

On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in Blackpool stood at £1.91.2 as of June 27, according to figures from petrolprices.com.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in the Fylde coast according to petrolprices.com, as of Monday, June 27, 2022.

1. Morrisons, Squires Gate, South Shore

Petrol 187.7, diesel 197.7 (Prices updated 27/06/22)

2. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool

Petrol 189.7p (Prices updated 26/06/22), diesel 195.7p (Prices updated 26/06/22)

3. Applegreen Skippool, Mains Lane, Poulton

Petrol 189.8p , diesel 198.8p (Prices updated 26/06/22)

4. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool

Petrol: 189.9p (Prices updated 23/06/22), diesel 195.9p (Prices updated 25/06/22)

