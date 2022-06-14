Your ultimate guide to the latest money off deals on attraction tickets

Cost of living: Pleasure Beach, Zoo and the Sandcastle - Your ultimate guide to the latest money off deals in Blackpool during June

If you are looking for Blackpool Pleasure Beach offers, cheap Blackpool Zoo tickets, or discounts on any of the resort’s other attractions, we've got you covered.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:11 pm

Each week we will bring you the latest money off deals available for Blackpool's attractions and events.

So if you are looking to save money during your visit this month, here are the latest Blackpool deals and offers.

If you'd like your offer to be included, email [email protected]

1. Wylde Coasters locals offer

Local residents with FY and PR postcodes can save up to £9 at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach gate. This means you can arrive on the day without pre-booking and still get the online price, just make sure you bring proof of your address. Full details of the Wylde Coaster offer can be found on the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/wylde-coasters/

2. Blackpool Zoo membership discount

You can save up to 33% off entry to Blackpool Zoo when you purchase a 12 month membership. Members also receive discounts on catering and retail at the zoo. DEtails: https://www.blackpoolzoo.org.uk/membership/2022-membership

3. Sandcastle 50% discount

Locals living in the FY1 to FY8 postcodes can receive 50% when signing up for a local members card. Full details can be found by visiting the Sandcastle Waterpark website: https://www.sandcastle-waterpark.co.uk/shop/postcode

4. Blackpool Tower discounts

You can save up to 10% on single admission on selected dates when you book online, or you can save 35% on three attractions, including Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds and The Blackpool Tower Dungeon. More details on these offers can be found on the Blackpool Tower Website: https://www.theblackpooltower.com/tickets-passes/

