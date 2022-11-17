News you can trust since 1873
Cost of living: Blackpool food bank collection led by former Labour candidate Chris Webb has raised over 400kg of produce for hard-up families

A campaign led by former Labour candidate Chris Webb has donated over 400kg of produce for Blackpool Food Bank.

By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

He coordinated the donations of tinned and long-life foods and delivered them over a four-week period.

Chris, who has previously campaigned against child poverty, heard about the ‘unprecedented high demand’ for food parcels and stepped in to help.

Chris Webb arranged a food bank collection drive and raise 400kg of long-life and tinned goods.

He said: “It’s heartbreaking when you hear that families skipping meals. So many children are going to bed hungry and cold in Blackpool.”

Blackpool Food Bank thanked the ‘amazing donation’.

BlackpoolLabour