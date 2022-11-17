Cost of living: Blackpool food bank collection led by former Labour candidate Chris Webb has raised over 400kg of produce for hard-up families
A campaign led by former Labour candidate Chris Webb has donated over 400kg of produce for Blackpool Food Bank.
By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
He coordinated the donations of tinned and long-life foods and delivered them over a four-week period.
Chris, who has previously campaigned against child poverty, heard about the ‘unprecedented high demand’ for food parcels and stepped in to help.
He said: “It’s heartbreaking when you hear that families skipping meals. So many children are going to bed hungry and cold in Blackpool.”
Blackpool Food Bank thanked the ‘amazing donation’.