Contemporary Blackpool Indian restaurant, Michael's, is to close its doors
A well-known Blackpool curry house is set to close, blaming the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic on business.
Michael's Indian Restaurant in Whitegate Drive will shut its doors from midnight on Sunday, September 26.
However, the management said that its sister restaurant in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, would continue to trade and would extend its delivery service across the Blackpool area.
The popular eaterie opened on Whitegate Drive in 2012 on the site of the former Shaw’s Depository.
The management team kept the familiar Shaw’s sign on the brickwork outside the building but completely revamped the interior to create a spacious restaurant with impressive chandeliers and a contemporary bar in the main restaurant area, with an impressive wooden staircase up to a mezzanine floor.
It made the news in 2015 after a vandal smashed in the doors amid a late-night spree of destruction along Whitegate Drive.
A statement on the company's website from the management said: "After much consideration and deliberation, with all the adverse effects of Covid-19, Brexit and present general circumstances, we have made the decision to close our Blackpool branch.
"We have plans for a new and very different venture at the Whitegate Drive site which we are very excited about.
"We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all our customers for their support, loyalty and friendship, we appreciate you all.
"Our Thornton branch will extend its delivery service to Layton, Grange Park, Staining and Newton areas after Sunday, September 26."
