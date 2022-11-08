Co-op Funeralcare are now offering to scatter people's ashes - by drone

Co-op Funeralcare say they are the first firm to offer the drone service for the recently departed.

It has new four-propeller machines which carry a large black box to drop the ashes.

They say it will allow families to reach less accessible places such as rivers, sports facilities or beauty spots.

Speaking of the launch, Gill Stewart, MD of Co-op Funeralcare said: “Cremation has continued to grow at pace as a choice for funerals.

"We’re always looking at new and innovative ways to help families honour their loved one’s not just through the funeral service, but also through uniquely personal commemorative options for their ashes.

“Our colleagues are dedicated to supporting the bereaved families we serve long after the funeral and the sky really is the limit now in terms of the choices that are available.

Experienced drone operator and former RAF pilot, Chris Mace added: “Drones are increasingly being viewed a means of providing essential services in our society,

"With investment in creating drone superhighways being looked at as this technology use grows.

“The use of drones to provide new options to scatter ashes is an emerging and unique way that this technology can offer a truly memorable service.