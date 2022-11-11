The Iraqi man and his two uncles – who run Dukes Pizza in Cleveleys – appeared in the dock at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 9).

The family also admitted deceiving hygiene inspectors from the council during visits to the takeaway in Rossall Road.

Hamlat Afandi, 21, of Victoria Road, Cleveleys admitted nine hygiene offences when he appeared alongside his uncles, Mahand Bradosti and Sarwan Mahmoud.

Bradosti, 32, of Chatsworth Avenue, Blackpool admitted furnishing false information to Wyre Borough Council staff by posing as his nephew, even during a formal interview whilst under caution.

Mahmoud, 40, of Arundel Avenue, Bispham admitted assisting Bradosti in trying to deceive council staff.

Mary Grimshaw, prosecuting for Wyre Council, said the hygiene offences were against Afandi because he was listed as the registered food operator. The court heard the business had been bought for him by a relative.

She said a series of hygiene inspections had taken place and the takeaway had been ordered to make substantial improvements, but little was done.

Mouse droppings and no soap in staff toilets

A number of concerns were raised during the inspections. These included:

- Evidence of mice infestation. Droppings were found on shelving and behind fridges and freezers.

- Damage to drain covers which could allow vermin into the premises.

- Poor food layout practices

- Food being kept at too high a temperature, which can encourage pathogenic organisms that could be harmful to the public.

- No hot water or soap in the staff toilet and a broken hand drier hanging off the wall.

- No staff training in hygienic food handling

Afandi also admitted failing to respond to Wyre Council and failing to tell the authority that the takeaway had become a limited company known as Pizza Square Ltd.

The prosecutor said: “Mr Afandi showed a serious disregard or misunderstanding of what was required of him and the way customers could be put at risk.”

She went on to say how his two uncles had really been running the business and Bradosti had deceived inspectors by posing as his nephew during interviews, phone calls, letters and texts.

She added: “This led to considerable time wasted by the council because false and misleading information was given to its staff.”

The court heard how Mahmoud was the manager of the outlet and arranged staff payments. He admitted he was aware of his brother’s actions in purporting to be Afandi.

Nigel Beeson, defending for Bradosti, said: “This is an Iraqi family. It is a family thing, a way of life to them. My client is very remorseful and it did not occur to him that what he did was wrong at the time.”

Mahmoud said: “We have had a pest company in many times. Nothing can be perfect but now the place is far better than two years ago.”

Afandi was fined £890, whilst Bradosti was fined £1,330 and Mahmoud £948.