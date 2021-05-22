Cheers! Blackpool customers raise a glass INDOORS as pubs and bars open fully for first weekend since lockdown restrictions are eased

Cheers! 15 pictures as Blackpool customers raise a glass indoors

The beer was flowing indoors today, as Blackpool's pubs and bars welcomed customers inside for the first weekend since lockdown restrictions were relaxed further.

By Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:42 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:54 pm

This week, the country took 'Step Three' out of lockdown as the Government continued to rollout its roadmap.

The latest changes allowed entertainment and hospitality venues to begin welcoming visitors indoors for the first time since national lockdown began in January.

And while some restrictions and rules remain, people have been enjoying drinks and meals out with friends and family, while also being protected from the elements indoors today.

Our photographer was in town today to capture the scenes.

1.

Rob McCormick and Alex Trow at Scruffy Murphys.

2.

Jason Higgins and Sian Davies and at Scruffy Murphys.

3.

Angela and Bob O'Brien at Scruffy Murphys.

4.

Liz and Nikki at Scruffy Murphys.

