Camelot Rises cancelled tonight as Storm Eunice sweeps across Lancashire - what you need to know if you have booked tickets
Lancashire's new drive-in horror cinema and 'zombie experience' - Camelot Rises - has been forced to cancel tonight's event due to Storm Eunice.
The scare attraction has been a huge hit with horror fans since it opened at the former Camelot theme park in Charnock Richard earlier this month.
But tonight's event, which included a screening of zombie horror 28 Weeks Later, has been cancelled because of the extreme weather forecast for Lancashire today.
A spokesman for Camelot Rises said: "Due to government advice to stay at home and to only travel if needed - unfortunately we've made the decision to cancel tonight's showing of 28 Weeks Later at 9pm.
"All tickets for this showing will be automatically swapped to an alternative showing of 28 Weeks Later on Saturday, February 26th at 5.30pm.
"If you are unable to attend this showing please contact [email protected] for advice on swapping your ticket to a new date.
"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."
