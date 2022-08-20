Call for ban on gas and electricity disconnections during cost of living crisis

The call comes as it was estimated that many bills could rise to £3,500 in October this year and on to more than £4,200 – more than two months of average take home pay.County Coun Julie Gibson, Lancashire County Council Labour group’s spokesman on economic development, has urged energy companies not to disconnect people if they are struggling to pay bills.She said: “We have seen many examples of people cutting back and, in some cases, selling possessions so they have enough money to pay their energy bills.

“If the reported increases do come into force many people will experience terrible fuel poverty with the additional worry that if they cannot afford to pay their bills, they may face their supply being disconnected.“We need action to deal with the energy price cap but so far, we have seen little, or no, action from the Government.“Under plans announced by Labour we would see a freeze on the energy price cap in autumn with the level remaining at £1,971. We would also see a windfall tax on the astronomical profits being made by the energy companies.“But what we really need is a moratorium on the threat of disconnection, with assurances given to those struggling that they will not be ‘cut off’ for the duration of the energy crisis.“During Covid we saw a moratorium on evictions for those struggling to pay their rent.“Surely it is not beyond us as a society to show similar compassion to those struggling with rising energy prices.”