Business is Peachy for Blackpool photographer turned vintage clothes retailer

Jennifer Hilton, who launched her photography business eight years ago, has now seen her clothing site, The Peachy Club, do so well that she is aiming to take a presence on the high street.

Jennifer, 37, originally trained as a performer and worked in the West End up until 2014 when she left We Will Rock You to return to her roots and focus on professional photography.

Last October as the second lockdown struck, she started a new side venture to keep herself busy, with the vintage online clothing store, sourcing vintage and pre-loved luxury coats.

Jennifer Hilton, left, taking photographs for her The Peachy Club vintage clothing business

Jennifer, who still sings live, performing with the soul/funk band Touch the Pearl, said: “So many people have turned their hand to something new to navigate through lockdown and that is how The Peachy Club started.

“I have always been interested in vintage fashion, shopping in vintage shops and for pre-loved clothing all my life.

“I started my photography business in London and carried on after moving back home when I also had my twins, Tilly and Beau (aged six).

“With my love of fashion photography, it all fitted together well and has really taken off.

The business specialises in second-hand and vintage clothing sold online

“I am now looking to get a studio in St Annes for both businesses.”

With platforms online with Estsy and Depop, a boutique on Asos Marketplace, along with her own website, she said customers come from all over the world and she has been shipping orders to Japan, Canada, Switzerland, the US and Australia.

The former Collegiate student and graduate of Phil Winstons Theatre works in Blackpool, said: “It is mainly coats. Everyone loves a sheepskin coat in America believe it or not!

“I work with an amazing model Scarlett, who is local, for the fashion photographs.

Jennifer Hilton, who has combined her photography business with her love of fashion

“I am launching a competition on November 1 to mark one year of The Peachy Club with some lovely people who are collaborating with me.

“It is for a £100 gift voucher from the Peachy Club, a piece of jewellery from the very talented Tanicia Hayton who is based at the Cartford Inn, and Pampas Studio UK of Lytham who are giving a Christmas Wreath.

"It is on Peachy Club’s Instagram page as that is going to be an important channel for businesses in the future.”