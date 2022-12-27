Boxing Day shopping footfall up by more than a third on last year despite cost-of-living crisis

Concerns had been raised that strikes and tightening budgets could scare consumers away from shopping destinations on the first day of the sales.

But industry analyst Springboard said data from Monday showed footfall was 38.8% higher than last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were increases across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.

Concerns had been raised that strikes and tightening budgets could scare consumers away (Credit: James Manning/ PA)

On high streets it was up by 44.1%, in shopping centres by 40.4%, and in retail parks by 25.9%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central London, which has been hit hard by industrial action by transport unions, saw footfall more than double on Boxing Day.

The figure for London was just 7.8% lower than the same day in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said a likely factor in the increase was that Boxing Day 2021 fell on a Sunday rather than a weekday, but added that the latest figures showed that the morning was particularly busy this year.

“Over the 24 hours of Boxing Day footfall was up from 2021 by about 39%,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So a slightly smaller increase than the period up to 12pm, but it was in line with our expectations. We did expect the uplift to turn off slightly towards the end of the day. That is exactly what happened.

“It demonstrates that the morning of Boxing Day this year was much busier than the morning of Boxing Day last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to noon footfall was up by 59.4% on high streets, 46.6% in shopping centres, and 33.7% in retail parks.

Ms Wehrle added that train strikes had had an effect on footfall this year, adding: “Inevitably there will have been an effect. I think we can see that quite clearly in the gap in footfall between 2022 and 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to the train strikes there was an ongoing gap of around 12% in footfall between 2019 and 2022.

“The minute the train strikes hit, that gap widened to 20%, and we are still at around that level, which is a big gap, and a very sudden gap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad