Bongo's Bingo returns to Blackpool: Here's what you need to know about tickets, prices, dates and more

The game's back on with Bongo's Bingo returning to the resort for three socially-distanced shows at the iconic Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Combining the much-loved pastime of bingo with a mesmeric live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes, the UK's party phenomenon is back in action and raring to go.

Taking place on May 28, May 30, and also on June 11, residents can experience a "chock full of magic, mayhem, and a very health dollop of nostalgia and escapism in the unique Bongo’s Bingo style".

Jonny Bongo said: “We are gearing up for a fantastic Bongo’s Bingo summer and our outdoor shows are going to be amazing at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

"We know it has been such a difficult time for so many and we want to bring some smiles back and give everyone some much-needed fun.

"It's great to be coming back.”

If you're planning on giving Bongo's Bingo a go, expect a liberal allocation of celebrity cardboard cut-outs, fluffy pink unicorns, crowd renditions of Mr Brightside, dance-offs and more.

Where can I buy tickets and how much are they?

Tickets for all three events can be found on the Bongo's Bingo website HERE.

A table for four people will set you back £62, with a table of six priced at £93 (not including booking fees).

You can purchase multiple tables but Bongo's Bingo cannot guarantee spots next to each other as crossing tables is not permitted.

The name of the lead booker will be printed on each ticket.

Purchasers of multiple tables will be contacted for the name of one person at each table.

The lead booker must be in attendance and photo ID checks will be made on entry.

ID must be in its original form and not a copy.

What are the prizes?

Bongo's Bingo does not disclose what prizes are on offer as it would "spoil the surprise", so you should expect anything and everything.

But prizes in the past have included cases of Lambrini, bottles of Glen’s Vodka, giant soft toy unicorns, Henry Hoovers, and a cardboard cut-out of Bruce Forsyth.

What happens if it rains?

In the event of rain, all attendees will be offered a poncho on entry by the venue.

Event Information

Start time: 7:20pm | Last entry: 8:00pm

First game of bingo: 8:30pm

Visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk for more information.