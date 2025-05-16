The bargain brand is coming to towns nationwide 📈

B&M is expanding with 43 new UK stores planned for 2025

16 locations have already been confirmed across England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland

The discount chain saw £5.6bn in revenue last year, up 2.5%

Nine stores are opening in May, with more to follow through summer

Openings include sites in Lincolnshire, County Durham, Kent, and Antrim

While many retailers retreat from the high street, one discount chain is bucking the trend.

Discount chain B&M has announced a sweeping expansion plan for 2025, with 43 new stores set to open across the UK - the locations of 16 of which have already been confirmed.

Building on a strong 2024 performance that saw revenues rise 2.5% to £5.6 billion, B&M has already opened two new stores this year and is accelerating its rollout.

The retail group, which also owns Heron Foods in the UK and operates stores in France, is confident in its growth strategy. “The pipeline for next year continues to be robust,” bosses have said, adding that 45 new sites are expected in total.

The expansion gathers pace in May, with nine store openings planned nationwide - from Northumberland and Cumbria to Derbyshire, Somerset, and Kent.

Today (May 16), B&M opened a new location in Eastgate, Lincolnshire, followed by another on Saturday (May 17) in Watling Road, County Durham.

Further openings will follow in June, including stores in Winsford’s Queens Parade and Picton Court in Bridgend. A final confirmed store is due to open on August 19 in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The first wave of 2025 expansion began on April 26 in Hall Croft, Leicestershire, followed swiftly by New Rossington, Doncaster, on May 2.

Full list of confirmed new store locations:

Eastgate, Louth, Lincolnshire - May 16

Watling Road, Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 17

Bridge Street, Killamarsh, Derbyshire - May 21

Middlebrook Way, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk - May 23

Linden Park Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent - May 24

Tweedmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland - May 30

Wyndham Way Retail Park, Portishead, Somerset - May 30

The Market Hall, The Eden Centre, Carlisle, Cumbria - May 30

Wrekin Retail Park, Arleston, Telford, Shropshire - May 31

Horsted, Chatham - June 6

Queens Parade, Winsford – June 11

Picton Court, Bridgend - June 14

Galashiels - June 20

Antrim – August 19

