Blackpool's full fibre, faster broadband gets as boost as deal opens new possibilities

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has joined the Cooperative Network Infrastructure, supported by Blackpool Council.

As a CNI member, CityFibre will collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure residents and businesses get the best possible services.

CNI brings together public and private sector organisations to create and share new digital infrastructures in and around Tameside, Blackpool, Manchester, Brighton and Sussex and streamline the building process.

Cityfibre has installed faster internet capability to Blackpool

The cooperative, which includes internet service providers and infrastructure providers, offers members wholesale access to fibre and exchange point facilities allowing them to build and operate advanced digital connectivity services.

Nationally, CityFibre is building new and better digital infrastructure for up to eight million homes and businesses through its up to £4bn Gigabit City Investment Programme.

In Blackpool, it is investing £60m in a new area-wide network that will bring full fibre connectivity – the best technology for the job – within reach of almost every home and business. Construction has been under way since April.

Steve Thorpe, City Manager at CityFibre, who leads the Blackpool project, said: “With our teams already starting to build the network in the borough, collaboration and coordination with local partners is imperative.

“Membership of the CNI is a critical and positive step forward and we’re looking forward to the new opportunities that this will bring.”

Tony Doyle, Head of ICT Services at Blackpool Council, said: “We’re pleased to welcome CityFibre to the CNI, which plays an important role in driving greater digital collaboration in the region, and look forward to their ongoing contribution towards the digital vision for Blackpool and Fylde Coast.”

Chris Wade, co-founder and director of The Networking People, said: “As long-standing members of the CNI, we’re always pleased to see the ecosystem grow and CityFibre’s contribution will no doubt be significant for Blackpool’s digital future."