Blackpool’s art scene welcomes Hungarian painter who travelled from Southampton to launch gallery at Tea Amantes

Szidónia Gergely made the trip from Southampton to launch her display of paintings on 2 May 2022.

She was welcomed by many Fylde coast artists, and local supporters of the creative arts – including deputy mayor, Paula Burdess.

The self-taught artist specialises in portraits and a reflective classical style of art, but also works as a freelance tattoo artist in south east England.

Szidónia’s work is on display at the tearoom on Albert Road until 6 June 2022.

Szidónia Gergely and Paula Burdess, Deputy Mayor

Leather sculptor Dorota Gil with Tea Amantes owner Anna Paprzycki

Oil paintings inspired by Szidonia's travels around the world. She used her own photographs as a reference and has travelled around London, Paris, and Thailand.

Martin Chatfield, local artist who used to work as an animator at Hanna Barbera & Walt Disney Studios.