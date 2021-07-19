Blackpool unemployed offered range of work academy places

Among those taking part is Travelodge which is searching for nine staff across two sites. Remit training starts on July 19 with vacancies for housekeepers, multi-skilled team members and bar and café staff.

The Jobcentre is working for the second time to recruit for Smyths Toy Shop with People Plus. The store needs pickers and packers as well as customer service assistants.

The Jobcentre and with Blackpool and The Fylde College, are running a sector based work academy in hospitality with a range of range of job vacancies on offer in Blackpool.

A series of events for unemployed people are being run by the Jobcentre

And it has teamed up with Monarch College working with various employers across the construction industry, offering a range of training across all areas in construction.

All of the sector based work academies have guaranteed interviews for any candidates that complete the courses.

A Jobcentre spokesman said: “We are working in partnership to deliver the opportunities for our customers. We have a large number of job vacancies in various sectors.”