Blackpool takeaway Mama Lu Lu's scores 2 out of 5 for food hygiene
A Blackpool takeaway has been told it ‘must improve’ after being handed 2 out of 5 stars following its recent hygiene inspection.
By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:19 pm
Mama Lu Lu's in 132 Egerton Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on February 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Inspectors found that improvement was necessary in regards to the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
It means that of Blackpool's 314 restaurants, cafes and canteens, 204 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.