Mama Lu Lu's in 132 Egerton Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on February 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Inspectors found that improvement was necessary in regards to the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

It means that of Blackpool's 314 restaurants, cafes and canteens, 204 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The takeaway was inspected in February