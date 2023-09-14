Watch more videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old, who asked not to be named, had taken a big bite out of the pizza when he reportedly made the stomach-turning discovery on Sunday, September 3.

In a grim twist on stuffed crust, he said he found a ‘used and yellow’ plaster folded inside the dough, just beneath his meaty pizza toppings.

He took a picture, which was later shared on Facebook, and said the experience had left him feeling ‘sick’ and ‘disgusted’.

The pizza was reportedly ordered from Spen Pizza & Kebabs in Hawes Side Lane, South Shore, where the man says he is a regular customer.

But the takeaway has hit back and claims there is “no proof” that the pizza came from their shop and it has not received a complaint from the customer.

What did the takeaway say?

A spokesperson for Spen Pizza said: “We saw the picture shared on Facebook and all the comments and jokes about our takeaway.

"We didn’t respond because we were never contacted regarding this issue from this person, so there is no proof that this comes from our shop.

"So how we can know it's from us when there is not even one proof? We use only blue plasters and no one has used a plaster for months among our staff anyway.

"If someone finds a plaster or anything like that in their food, they will usually contact the place straight away.

"We also make our own dough, so it’s not come in a pre-made pizza base either.

“Anyone can put anything in their food and post the picture. Why? Who knows? Maybe to harm a business?