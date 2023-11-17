Blackpool Subway in Waterloo Road closed down
One of Blackpool’s Subway stores has closed for good.
The sandwich shop in Waterloo Road, South Shore served its last subs on Sunday (November 12).
Customers were not given notice of its closure, but this week the sign was removed and the window has been painted white.
Blackpool still has a number of Subways dotted throughout the resort, including Central Drive, Whitegate Drive, Market Street, Church Street, Cherry Tree Road and Squires Gate Lane.
Subway were approached for comment.