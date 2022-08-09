The Subway in Westcliffe Drive, Layton was given the score after a visit from inspectors on Monday, July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food safety officers took into consideration food handling, the cleanliness and condition of its facilities and building and management of food safety.

They concluded that ‘improvement was necessary’ – particularly in regard to the cleanliness of the shop and facilities – and provided management with advice on how to address the low hygiene rating.

The Subway in Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Pic: Getty Images

Hygienic food handling

In regards to handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, Subway was rated ‘generally satisfactory’.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

But the branch was told ‘improvement was necessary’ for the cleanliness and condition of its facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety

Inspectors also found that standards were ‘generally satisfactory’ in relation to the system or checks it has in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

They were also generally satisified that management could provide evidence that staff know about food safety.

"The food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future,” said the report.

What happens next?

Food safety officers from Blackpool Council will revisit the Subway unannounced at a future date and will reassess the takeaway to see whether standards have improved.