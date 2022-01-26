We asked you what was missing when it came to leisure and shopping and we were inundated with suggestions.

There were some common themes and we’ve rounded up some of the most popular answers. Let us know what you think.

1. IKEA A very popular suggestion and one that was on the cards for Bamber Bridge for so long only to be scrapped in 2018. Warrington remains the nearest...

2. Apple store Manchester and Liverpool are still the closest locations if you enjoy the Apple in-store experience. But it would be nice to have one right on our doorstep...

3. John Lewis Department stores were a popular choice, with John Lewis being a popular suggestion as a possible replacement for Debenhams which closed last year.

4. ZARA On the retail front, the Spanish retailer was an overwhelming favourite. Lots, and we mean lots, of you would love one in town.