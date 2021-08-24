Blackpool Range gets set to open in-store Iceland

The store will launch its new Iceland department on Friday, September 3, providing the community with fresh and frozen food alongside their everyday essentials.

The in-store offer will include brands such as Greggs and Slimming World in the Iceland section, alongside fresh fruit and veg, meat, dairy and store cupboard staples.

The Range building has been extended to increase its floor space to 40,000 sq ft and it will be expanding its offering in the town. The lighting, kitchen and dining plus home décor departments will see new collections introduced.

The Blackpool Range store pictured at its opening in April, 2018

The outdoor garden centre will be moving from its temporary location to the original bigger garden centre in the store too.

The move is part of an ongoing partnership between the two retailers which began in 2018 and there are now more than 90 branches of The Range with an Iceland in-store.

A spokesman for Iceland said: "Iceland and The Range is an ideal partnership offering customers an innovative shopping experience that brings both concepts together under one roof."