Blackpool pub The Velvet Coaster listed in the Top 20 Wetherspoons venues in the UK according to Trip Advisor reviews

The Velvet Coaster has been named as one of the best Wetherspoons pubs in the UK.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST

The venue on Blackpool Promenade made it into the Top 20 list, compiled by The Daily Express – with customers praising the roof-top terrace, sea view and log fires.

The popular seaside pub has received a whopping 3,856 reviews and a score of 4 out of 5 – making it one of the highest ranking ‘Spoons establishments in the country.

The Velvet Coaster is one of the best rated Wetherspoon pubs in the UKThe Velvet Coaster is one of the best rated Wetherspoon pubs in the UK
There are 836 J D Wetherspoon Pubs locations in the United Kingdom, with 726 in England, as of March 03, 2023.

Great sea view front with open air terrace

One of the reviewers wrote: "Great sea view front with open air terrace - great staff, good prices and great food.”

Another recent visitor, from Manchester, said: “I have visited in years gone by, but never realised that there was a roof top, alfresco dining area overlooking the sea front. The sun was shining so we took the opportunity to eat outside and enjoy the view.”

‘It’s not a Michelin star restaurant’

One of the most recent 'terrible' reviews said: "Tuesday @ 1800 the place was empty with 6 behind the bar! Service appalling. Tables and floor filthy staff scruffy and the clientele left something to be desired ?!! Saying all that the food was acceptable topical Wetherspoons fair."

Some complained the food ‘wasn’t up to scratch’, and that they had ‘a long wait for food’ – but another defended the pub, saying ‘its a Wetherspoons at the end of the day not a Michelin star restaurant.”

