The venue on Blackpool Promenade made it into the Top 20 list, compiled by The Daily Express – with customers praising the roof-top terrace, sea view and log fires.

The popular seaside pub has received a whopping 3,856 reviews and a score of 4 out of 5 – making it one of the highest ranking ‘Spoons establishments in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Velvet Coaster is one of the best rated Wetherspoon pubs in the UK

There are 836 J D Wetherspoon Pubs locations in the United Kingdom, with 726 in England, as of March 03, 2023.

Great sea view front with open air terrace

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the reviewers wrote: "Great sea view front with open air terrace - great staff, good prices and great food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another recent visitor, from Manchester, said: “I have visited in years gone by, but never realised that there was a roof top, alfresco dining area overlooking the sea front. The sun was shining so we took the opportunity to eat outside and enjoy the view.”

‘It’s not a Michelin star restaurant’

One of the most recent 'terrible' reviews said: "Tuesday @ 1800 the place was empty with 6 behind the bar! Service appalling. Tables and floor filthy staff scruffy and the clientele left something to be desired ?!! Saying all that the food was acceptable topical Wetherspoons fair."

Advertisement Hide Ad