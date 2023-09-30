A Blackpool pub has been handed a new hygiene rating after a visit from the Council’s food safety inspectors.

Buckinghams in Queen Street scored 4 out of 5 after inspectors visited the premises on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Blackpool's 59 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 48 have scored five out five and none have zero ratings.

What did hygiene inspectors think of Buckinghams?

Inspectors from Blackpool Council concluded that hygiene standards at Buckinghams was ‘good’ overall, but found there was still room for improvement.

In terms of cleanliness and the condition of its facilities and building, inspectors rated the pub as ‘good’. They were satisfied with the layout of the pub’s kitchen facilities as well as its ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control measures, all of which contributed to good food hygiene.

In regards to management of food safety, inspectors were happy that a system or checks were in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Staff were able to demonstrate that they know about food safety and the food safety officers said they have confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

What can be improved?

