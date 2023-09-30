News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Jaguar drives on tram tracks and hits woman before fleeing scene
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

Blackpool pub Buckinghams visited by Blackpool Council's food hygiene inspectors

A Blackpool pub has been handed a new hygiene rating after a visit from the Council’s food safety inspectors.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Buckinghams in Queen Street scored 4 out of 5 after inspectors visited the premises on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Blackpool's 59 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 48 have scored five out five and none have zero ratings.

What did hygiene inspectors think of Buckinghams?

Buckinghams in Queen Street, Blackpool scored 4 out of 5 for hygiene after food safety inspectors visited the premises on August 31, 2023Buckinghams in Queen Street, Blackpool scored 4 out of 5 for hygiene after food safety inspectors visited the premises on August 31, 2023
Buckinghams in Queen Street, Blackpool scored 4 out of 5 for hygiene after food safety inspectors visited the premises on August 31, 2023
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors from Blackpool Council concluded that hygiene standards at Buckinghams was ‘good’ overall, but found there was still room for improvement.

In terms of cleanliness and the condition of its facilities and building, inspectors rated the pub as ‘good’. They were satisfied with the layout of the pub’s kitchen facilities as well as its ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control measures, all of which contributed to good food hygiene.

In regards to management of food safety, inspectors were happy that a system or checks were in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Staff were able to demonstrate that they know about food safety and the food safety officers said they have confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Inspectors from Blackpool Council found that hygiene standards at Buckinghams in Queen Street were ‘good’ overall after visting the premises on August 31, 2023Inspectors from Blackpool Council found that hygiene standards at Buckinghams in Queen Street were ‘good’ overall after visting the premises on August 31, 2023
Inspectors from Blackpool Council found that hygiene standards at Buckinghams in Queen Street were ‘good’ overall after visting the premises on August 31, 2023

What can be improved?

Hide Ad

Inspectors found that hygienic food handling was ‘generally satisfactory’. This part of the inspection focussed on the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food, but the food safety officer did not specify if any areas required improvement.

Related topics:CouncilBlackpoolBlackpool CouncilInspectorsFood Standards Agency