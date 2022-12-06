Blackpool postmaster makes plea to MP as post offices across country battle against rising costs

Thousands of post offices across the country face a struggle to stay open if the Government does not extend its current support on energy bills beyond the end of March 2023.

As energy costs soar, typical post office energy bills have gone up by 249 per cent and are set to rise by a minimum of £6,000-£8,000 next year, if the current support stops in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) has helped cap the increase in energy bills for post offices, which has been a lifeline for thousands of postmasters across the country.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton meets postmaster Azim Shaikh at the Blackpool Central post office.

But as they struggling to cover their energy bills, many already say they will be pushed further to the brink as energy prices continue to rise if Government support ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is now reviewing the scheme to determine which businesses are most vulnerable and merit continued support, with a decision expected by the end of this month.

Blackpool’s central post office at Cookson Street only opened last year after replacing the previous service within the now-closed WH Smith shop – but already postmaster Azim Shaikh is among those facing a battle to maintain staff wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Benton behind the counter at the Blackpool Central post office with postmaster Azim Shaikh.

Also postmaster at Whalley in the Ribble Valley, he stayed open throughout the pandemic lockdowns to ensure his community could keep connected with his essential services like withdrawing cash, paying bills and sending post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, he is committed to continuing keeping his doors open so his community can continue to access vital services, including government pay-outs that many people, particularly the most vulnerable in his community, rely on.

Mr Shaikh was keen to make his point to Mr Benton on the MP’s visit and said: “My energy bills have doubled in the past few months and I’m now struggling to pay staff wages – we need the Government to do more to help support us by extending its energy support to help keep us alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our post offices are a lifeline for the local communities we serve, keeping businesses and people connected. Every single day people come through my doors looking for a friendly face, a chat, or help with everything from accessing cash, paying bills, topping up electricity and gas meters, and sending packages to loved ones."

Mr Benton said: “The Blackpool post office, along with other branches, offers so many valuable services, especially important to those vulnerable members of socity struggling with rising bills and prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was good to see first-hand the amazing work that Azim, like many postmasters across the country, does for the local community.

"Post offices will be vital to thousands of customers over the winter who rely on its essential services but it is clear that post offices need our support too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Branches, like Azim’s, contribute so much to the national and regional economies and we are all grateful for the service of postmasters here in Blackpool, and across the UK.”