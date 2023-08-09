News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Pleasure Beach ride 'Derby Racer' catches fire

Fire crews were called to the Pleasure Beach after a ride caught fire last night.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST

Four fire engines and their crews tackled a small fire which broke out underneath the Derby Racer, a carousel ride near Valhalla, at around 6.10pm.

Pictures shared on social media by Mark Murphy show the fire service entering the park through the rear entrance, near the Grand National.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach said the fire was extinguished shortly after the alarm was raised and no one was injured.

The Derby Racer, which opened in 1959, is covered by a large dome and guests can ride one of 56 horses which speed up and down as if they are racing each other.

The park has not said at this stage how much damage the fire caused to the ride.

What did the Pleasure Beach say?

A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach told the Gazette: “There was a small fire underneath the Derby Racer at approximately 6:10pm today. The fire was extinguished shortly after the alarm was raised.

A small fire broke out underneath the Derby Racer ride at araround 6.10pm on Tuesday (August 8). The fire was extinguished shortly after the alarm was raisedA small fire broke out underneath the Derby Racer ride at araround 6.10pm on Tuesday (August 8). The fire was extinguished shortly after the alarm was raised
"Blackpool Fire Brigade attended site to ensure the fire was fully extinguished. No guests were involved.

"Blackpool Pleasure Beach would like to thank the fire brigade for their excellent support.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: “At 6.10pm, we attended a commercial building fire on Promenade, Blackpool.

"Crews extinguished a small fire using one hose reel, a positive-pressure ventilation unit, and four breathing apparatus.

"We were in attendance for approximately one and a half hours.”

