Blackpool mum's lockdown business delivers sweets to thank carers

Daniella Tierney, 26, set up Sweet Box UK in May 2020 when she realised loved ones kept apart by the coronavirus restrictions may want to send sweets to family members.

The former St Bede’s High School pupil created the online business when she was furloughed from her job at Sealife Blackpool.

Now Sweet Box UK has helped a campaign by Bluebird Care to deliver sweets to Care Assistants across the UK.

Daniella Tierney who founded treats through the post business Sweet Box UK amid the lockdown

The home care provider asked people to nominate deserving carers , professional or otherwise, to receive a box of sweets from Daniella’s firm.

Daniella, who attended Cardinal Newman College, studying Travel and Tourism, said: “I was placed on Furlough whilst expecting a baby. I took the opportunity in to do something with my spare time and created The Sweet Box UK.

“ The response was overwhelming and we received hundreds of orders within a few months.

“Now our business operates primarily through our own website as well as supplying a range of products via Amazon. Our core products provide pick n mix, retro and American style sweets in a range of packages and gifts including premium gift boxes, resealable bags and boxes.

She offers pick and mix, US and retro sweets as gifts for loved ones

"We cater for corporate orders on a bespoke basis and will soon cater for baby showers, events and weddings both locally on the Fylde Coast and in surrounding areas.”

For the campaign she supplied 400g boxes of treats such as jelly babies, milk bottles, fried eggs and fizzy dummies.

She added: “Our entire business is based on an ethos of gifting sweet treats to others and bringing a smile to the face of a loved one, and so supporting a special campaign such as this is a privilege.

“Our business was founded at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and we know how difficult this period has been for everybody. Spreading a little sweet cheer to just some of our national heroes is our pleasure.”

Hannah Banfield, marketing and communications director at Bluebird Care, said: “This campaign has been a fantastic opportunity to reward just some of those dedicated care assistants across the country who provide vital support to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for those working in health and social care, with the virus creating increased pressures as they sought to continue delivering exceptional care.

“However, as we now cautiously look beyond this period, we hope that these Sweet Boxes will be warmly received as a gesture of appreciation and thanks to these heroes."