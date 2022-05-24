Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard is urging pensioners to check if they qualify for Pension Credit

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard said the campaign from the Conservative Government could give more people the security of savings in later life.

Pension Credit is a top up for the most vulnerable pensioners that is worth an average of £3,300. As well as the cash top up to the State Pension, it is a passport to a suite of other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

He said there were already 3,112 people getting it in Blackpool North and Cleveleys, but he said around 25 per cent of people who could claim the extra help do not currently do so.

Mr Maynard said: “It is great news that 3,112 pensioners in Blackpool North and Cleveleys already claim Pension Credit, but it is important for everyone else in our area to claim all the help they are entitled to.

“That is why the Conservative Government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.

“This will ensure that eligible pensioners know what support is available and will help people prepare and save for later life.”

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has written to local newspapers across the country and the Department for Work and Pensions will send leaflets to 11 million pensioners. A high-profile media day is set to take place on June 15.