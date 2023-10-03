News you can trust since 1873
A Blackpool tyre garage and MOT centre has suddenly shut down in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Customers were informed by text message on Sunday (October 1) that Blackpool Tyre & MOT Centre (BTMC) in Talbot Road, opposite Mecca Bingo, had closed with immediate effect.

Company director Simon Draper, 67, did not provide a reason for the closure but did say it was due to ‘unforseen circumstances’.

The text message advised customers who have repairs, MOTs or service booked with them to get in touch with Greenwood MOT Test Centre in Greenwood Avenue, off Whitegate Drive, instead.

"They will try to accomodate you. Thank you for all your custom,” said the garage.

