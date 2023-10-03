A Blackpool tyre garage and MOT centre has suddenly shut down in Blackpool.

Customers were informed by text message on Sunday (October 1) that Blackpool Tyre & MOT Centre (BTMC) in Talbot Road, opposite Mecca Bingo, had closed with immediate effect.

Company director Simon Draper, 67, did not provide a reason for the closure but did say it was due to ‘unforseen circumstances’.

The text message advised customers who have repairs, MOTs or service booked with them to get in touch with Greenwood MOT Test Centre in Greenwood Avenue, off Whitegate Drive, instead.