One of Blackpool’s most iconic Italian restaurants has shut its doors after more than 40 years following a visit from bailiffs.

Mamma's Ristorante in Topping Street, a mainstay of the town’s restaurant scene since it opened in 1980, appears to have closed permanently after bailiffs took possession of the premises on Saturday (October 14).

A legal notice taped to the windows says the building is now legally occupied by the landlords and warns the restaurant owners that they will be reported to police if they enter the premises.

The notice states: "To the current tenant and others this may concern. Take notice that your landlord has this day (October 14) exercised their right to Instruct Certificated Bailiffs to Peaceably Re-enter and take Possession of this premises.

Mamma's Ristorante in Topping Street, Blackpool appears to have closed permanently after bailiffs took possession of the premises on Saturday (October 14)

"Any lease of license is hereby determined. This property is now legally occupied by the landlords.

"Warning, any attempt to break into this property will be classed as a criminal offence and will be reported to the police."

Mamma's Ristorante was taken over by Lee and Claire Martin in 2019 after original owners Guiliano Giacomini and his wife Susi retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the restaurant remained closed for more than two years due to the Covid lockdowns before reopening in 2022 after undergoing a complete revamp under its new owners.

However, just 17 months since its relaunch, Mamma's Ristorante appears to have closed for good.