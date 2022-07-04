You’re also likely to find a good takeaway, with 62% of food places in the resort allowing customers to take away their meals.

The survey, compiled by Small Business Prices, found Blackpool was the best place, out of 50 towns, for cheap eats.

Southampton came in second place, at 39.7%.

Blackpool is top town for cheap eats

The information was retrieved by using TripAdvisor filters, which also showed that other seaside resorts, Newcastle upon Tyne and Brighton, in the top 10 for low cost food.

It also revealed Blackpool is one of the worst places for vegetarian-friendly food. The Lancashire resort ranked 41st out of 50 in the survey, while just 19.44% of venues offered vegan options.

Sam Benson is the founder of Blackpool Eats, a food ordering hub based on Lytham Road.

He said: “Blackpool and takeaways go together like bread and butter, therefore having the accolade for the UK’s most ‘Cheap Eats’ is certainly something for our town to be proud of!

“With the cost of living only seemingly increasing, ensuring that everyone in the town can still enjoy a takeaway treat from time to time without breaking the bank is great news.