Blackpool in top three destinations set to share Britain's £31bn staycation spend

Despite airports opening their doors this week, a survey conducted for Travelodge reckons that 85 per cent of Britons will be holidaying on these shores, with Blackpool named in the top three most sought after destinations.

The Travelodge Holiday Index surveyed 2,000 British adults to seek their holiday plans for 2021, with concerns about coronavirus restrictions meaning most people will not be going abroad.

It said 76 per cent of Britons are too scared to travel abroad due to the international impact of Covid-19, 47 per cent had not been on a holiday since the first lockdown started in March 2020, and 52 per cent aiming to take a jaunt to the seaside this summer.

Blackpool is the third most popular destination according to Travelodge's 2021 survey

Only Cornwall and Brighton were more popular than Blackpool as top choice for a staycation holiday according to the study.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokesman said: “The results from our 2021 Holiday Index report is certainly encouraging news for the UK hospitality sector, and with more Britons holidaying at home, it will be also be a great boost for the UK economy too. We are delighted that Britons have awarded Blackpool as a top Staycation destination. This is great news for the local economy and will give it a much needed boost.”

“Today we reopen all of our hotels across the UK, which includes our two properties in Blackpool and we are getting geared up for a busy summer season.

Escaping to the great British countryside was the second most popular type of summer holiday with 26 per cent of Britons opting to enjoy an idyllic country retreat. The Lake District, North Wales and the Scottish Highlands are the top rural destinations for Britons this year.

The survey found that walks along the beach front and eating traditional fish and chips were going to be the highlights of families' staycations and that the he average summer holiday will cost £770.