Blackpool in top ten as poll shows staycations are here to stay
As Blackpool settles into the Illuminations season, the resort has been tipped as one of the top ten targets for staycations next year.
A new survey predicts that appetite for holidays in the UK in 2022 will remain high due to coronaviurs overseas travel uncertainty, with six in ten people re-booking a destination they have been to before.
The research, done for online business platform Square, placed Blackpool at number eight in the hot-spots list, with Cornwall, the Lake District and Scotland as the top three.
It added that 45 per cent of UK holidaymakers planned to continue staycations through 2022, or until the pandemic was over.
In contrast, only 1 in 20 plan to holiday outside of Europe in the near future.
Nick Harris, Head of UK Partnerships at Square, says, “Brits choosing to ‘staycate’ in the UK is presenting a much needed opportunity for businesses to engage with holiday-makers at home.
"Getting UK business back-on-track after such a tough couple of years is critical and we’re seeing consumers supporting locals now more than ever.
“With staycations on the rise this summer and into next year, it will provide a much-needed boost for businesses across the UK.”