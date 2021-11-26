Blackpool hoteliers' StayBlackpool online booking site goes live to offer trusted accommodation

The hoteliers association, after a two-year search for a suitable Real Time Online Booking Solution, has partnered with Simpleview Europe, for the service which has gone live this week.

And the group has teamed up with local publisher The Rabbit Patch to add visitor information to the site.

Stay Blackpool said that their system would offer holidaymakers reputable hotels and B&Bs to stay at by only listing Trusted Accommodation that is annually inspected to show it is legal, safe and clean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said it would benefit customers who would not be disappointed by falling prey to the miss-selling of dodgy hotels that frequently occurs with some of the big online platforms.

Ian White from Stay Blackpool, who has the Chorlton Hotel, said: “This will allow the public looking for accommodation, to search real time availability and book trusted accommodation from the returned results, there and then.

“Blackpool Accommodation providers that are StayBlackpool members will benefit from zero commission or ultra low booking fees dependant on the Booking software they use.

“This will keep more money in Blackpool and allow the accommodation providers the funds to maintain standards and even invest.

“The coming months will see significant work with our awesome partners The Rabbit Patch who are behind the Visit Fylde Coast website and social media sites that inform and promote all that is great about this area, to take things to another level.”

Jane Littlewood from the Rabbit Patch, said: “This launch will bring the accommodation sector together with the information that guests use to plan a great holiday, backed up by StayBlackpool who strive to provide support to the sector while ensuring that visitors have a great time.

"As an independent business ourselves, we’re looking forward to promoting other hard working businesses across the resort and showcasing all those hidden gems that are on offer. By working together we can achieve so much more than we each can on our own.