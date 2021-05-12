Blackpool hotel feared closed for good is to reopen with new owners

The Liberty's Hotel off North Promenade has been taken over by the Coast and Country Hotel Collection, a newly formed group of former Shearings Hotels, which is seeking to reinvigorate the hotels’ fortunes.

The Liberty's and other Shearing's Hotels shut their doors last May when the group, based in Wigan and best known for its coach holidays, went into administration under pressure from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberty's reopened briefly last year, but the latest lockdown forced it to shut the doors once more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty's Hotel is to open its doors from Monday

It was best known locally as a coaching hotel, getting much of its revenue from people visiting as part of a coach holiday deal and in 2015 the Cocker Square building was put on the market for £1.25m.

Now a tranche of the former Shearing's hotels, including the Blackpool 65-bedroomed building and the Strathmore in Morecambe are to reopen their doors for this season, under new ownership and following a hotel management agreement with Bespoke Hotels.

The hotel, opening on Monday, May 17, is looking to recruit within the area with 20 new roles on offer and has tried to contact former workers.

Paul FitzGerald, portfolio managing director, said: “Given the enormous challenges of the last few months, we’re delighted to bring these properties back to market. Integral parts of Lancashire’s hotel offering, we know their initial closure was felt keenly amongst their respective communities.

"Now though, with reopening plans in place, we’re able to offer not just jobs and wider tourism opportunities, but hospitality services that people can engage with as restrictions lift.

“With the country having been unable to enjoy the delights of hospitality for so long, everyone is eager to enjoy themselves post lockdown, and as people are starting to realise these properties are reopening, we’re already seeing keen interest to book – something that bodes really well for their future success.”

He said the focus would be on people seeking leisure breaks and attracting local residents to sample the restaurants, bars, and wedding and event spaces.

The group also has the Windermere Hotel in Cumbria, The Caledonian in Fort William, and The Ship and Castle in St Mawes, Cornwall.

Thomas Greenall, managing director of Bespoke Hotels, said: “Coast and Country Hotel Collection is made up of some prominent local hotels in some wonderful and well-established leisure locations and we’re thrilled to be able to facilitate their reopening.

"We know the initial closures of many of these properties caused a real stir in their local communities last year, so we hope they’ll be keen to embrace their reopening and support the individual hotels in their endeavours.”