Planning to make the most of the weather this week?

Blackpool heatwave: The best restaurants and cafés with outdoor seating according to Google reviews

With the promise of warmer weather, it’s only natural to find ways to make the most of it while the sunshine lasts.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:52 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:49 pm

Dining al fresco is certainly one of the more popular ways of enjoying time with friends when the sun is shining – and Blackpool certainly has some great places to visit.

Here we round-up some of the best options available according to Google reviews:

1. Ambrosini’s

Ambrosini’s | 19 Squires Gate Ln, Blackpool FY4 1SN | Google rating 4.8 or of 5 (356 reviews) | "Cheesy garlic bread and Spaghetti carbonara absolutely delicious!!"

Photo: Other

2. Compass Café Bar

Compass Café Bar | 24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | Google rating 4.8 or of 5 (383 reviews) | "Lovely place, really friendly people and a nice selection of vegan foods."

Photo: Google

3. Emily Jane's Café & Bistro Ltd

Emily Jane's Café & Bistro Ltd | 25 - 29 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DG | Google rating 4.7 or of 5 (122 reviews) | "Best place to eat in Blackpool...food and staff excellent ..highly recommend"

Photo: Emily Jane's Café & Bistro Ltd

4. JK’s Café and Grill

JK’s Café and Grill | 14 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | Google rating 4.6 or of 5 (413 reviews) | "Food home cooked, had the roast lunch, very tasty gravy, nice service"

Photo: Google

