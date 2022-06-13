Dining al fresco is certainly one of the more popular ways of enjoying time with friends when the sun is shining – and Blackpool certainly has some great places to visit.
Here we round-up some of the best options available according to Google reviews:
1. Ambrosini’s
Ambrosini’s | 19 Squires Gate Ln, Blackpool FY4 1SN | Google rating 4.8 or of 5 (356 reviews) | "Cheesy garlic bread and Spaghetti carbonara absolutely delicious!!"
Photo: Other
2. Compass Café Bar
Compass Café Bar | 24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | Google rating 4.8 or of 5 (383 reviews) | "Lovely place, really friendly people and a nice selection of vegan foods."
Photo: Google
3. Emily Jane's Café & Bistro Ltd
Emily Jane's Café & Bistro Ltd | 25 - 29 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DG | Google rating 4.7 or of 5 (122 reviews) | "Best place to eat in Blackpool...food and staff excellent ..highly recommend"
Photo: Emily Jane's Café & Bistro Ltd
4. JK’s Café and Grill
JK’s Café and Grill | 14 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | Google rating 4.6 or of 5 (413 reviews) | "Food home cooked, had the roast lunch, very tasty gravy, nice service"
Photo: Google