Blackpool gin firm teams up with resort's Art B&B for tasty herb treats

The herbs which include mint, rosemary, sage, oregano, thyme, lavender are to go alongside pink Blackpool Rock Gin, which is offered to guests of the hotel as a gift experience package upon arrival or at the Central Promenade’s hotel’s bar.

Blackpool Rock Gin is distilled, and hand crafted, by Simon Smith and Jay Harrision from the Fylde coast, using 10 premium botanicals, plus a dash of real Blackpool Rock. The base gin is made to the London Dry standard and single source spirit.

The Gin Herb Garden has been built and planted by Fylde Repair café as a community garden project for the Blackpool area.

Cocktails include the Blackpool Slammer made of Disaronno and Southern Comfort, the Gin Rosemary Gimlet, which includes rosemary syrup made from the herbs from the garden and a Hugo created with Prosecco, elderflower and mint from the garden.

An Art B&B spokesman said: “Guests will be able to purchase the gift experience package from reception upon check in, which includes the Original Pink Gin, a selection of tonics and a guide on the best herbs.”