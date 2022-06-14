Fifteen premises have been awarded the top rating which means ‘hygiene standards are very good’ following inspections carried out so far in 2022.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.