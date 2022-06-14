Fifteen Blackpool premises have been handed the top five star Food Standards Agency hygiene rating following inspections so far this year

These Blackpool venues have all been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) this year.

By Julia Bennett
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 4:26 pm

Fifteen premises have been awarded the top rating which means ‘hygiene standards are very good’ following inspections carried out so far in 2022.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Is your local restaurant, takeaway, cafe or sandwich shop on the list?

1. Upside Down

Upside Down  | 28 Edward Street, Blackpool | 5 star | Last inspected on February 16, 2022

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Common Bar & Kitchen

Common Bar & Kitchen  | 14 Edward Street, Blackpool |   5 star | Last inspected on February 17, 2022

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Brens Bar

Brens Bar |  27 Queen Street, Blackpool | 5 star |  Last inspected on March 31, 2022

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Lytham St Annes Garden Centre

Lytham St Annes Garden Centre (The Garden Retreat) | 350 Common Edge Road, Marton  | 5 star | Last inspected on March 24, 2022

Photo: Daniel Martino

