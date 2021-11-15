Well over at Scores on the Doors they hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Blackpool businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (All information is correct as of November 11, 2021).

1. Acregate Chippy Acregate Chippy, 1-3 Acre Gate, Blackpool FY4 3LE Photo Sales

2. Adam's Pizza House Adam's Pizza House, 46 St Annes Road, Blackpool FY4 2AS Photo Sales

3. Ali's Fastfood Ali's Fastfood, 5A Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool FY4 4NY Photo Sales

4. Big Butts Big Butts, 273A Church Street, Blackpool FY1 3PB Photo Sales